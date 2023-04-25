South Mākirikiri School in the rural Marton area celebrates 150 years this weekend.

One of Rangitīkei’s rural primary schools is about to celebrate its 150th jubilee.

A two-day event has been planned for this weekend, to celebrate the small countryside school, jam-packed with activities for all.

“Everyone, whatever the association to the school, is more than welcome to attend our celebrations,” event co-organiser Kylie Knox said.

Knox has children of her own attending South Mākirikiri School and while she didn’t attend the school herself, her husband did and is now on the Board Of Trustees with former classmates.

“The rural community spirit at South Mākirikiri is what has kept families around the township tightly knit to the school.”

A “school in action” session will be run on Friday afternoon, with the school open for walk-throughs.

There will be a chance for those attending to look at archives and old school photos, with an afternoon tea and a further informal gathering in town following the session.

Many families’ ties to the school extend through five or six generations, dating back to its establishment.

South Mākirikiri School is located on the outskirts of Marton and was officially established as a public school in 1873.

Saturday will bring more celebrations, with a haka pōwhiri organised to welcome whānau to the school grounds. This will be facilitated by principal Greg Allan.

“South Mākirikiri School students are renowned for their accolades in Agrikids competitions, making the school finals every time. Their success is thanks to the region’s deep farming roots,” Knox said.

Picking up haybales on sale around the township is another way to get sponsorship rolling, Knox said.

“Because the mums and dads are usually too busy to attend school assemblies, a weekend trip with the kids to pick up haybales is a way for them to get to know other school parents. So it’s a prominent thing for the parents.”

Students and ex-pupils will then entertain visitors throughout the afternoon, with speeches from guests and a cutting of a jubilee cake to follow.

Other events of interest, such as the burying of a time capsule and the planting of a jubilee kauri tree, will also take place.

Tony Hansen and Hayley Grant are facilitating another memorial project to add to the list.

“A stone cairn, made of individual families’ inscriptions, would be erected later in the year, and families can bring their stones with names inscripted to the event and leave them on a tarpaulin,” Knox said.

To top off the weekend, a buffet dinner will be held at The Club Hotel in Marton.

The first building at the school, in use from 1873.

Gazetted by the Education Board in December 1872, the school became public a month later.

