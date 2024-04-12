Copper lines are on the way out.

Copper lines are on the way out.

The trusty landline is a guardian angel for rural folk, a comforting link to the outside world when times get tough. When Kem Ormond found out her copper wire connection was in danger, she decided to investigate why.

Ask a rural person how important their landline is if that is their sole way of communicating and they will tell you it is just as important as that valuable piece of number 8 wire.

Well, I would anyhow, so you can imagine the horror when I started hearing that my landline was on the wanted list!

That landline has been my guardian angel when I have had hours alone with no power and was such a comfort when Cyclone Gabrielle hit.

I decided I needed to find out exactly what was going on with rural landlines, if they were soon going to be a thing of the past and when. And the biggest question is, what would be replacing my trusty plug-in phone?

I am the first to admit that this phone jargon can be confusing, especially if you are not techy-minded. Give me a selection of vegetable seeds though and I am in my element.

Back in the 1960s, 98 per cent of the country had copper lines. Fast forward the clock and now 87 per cent of our homes have fibre, bearing in mind this is mostly urban areas.

In 2010 the Government made the decision that it would support the build of a nationwide fibre network for more reliable and efficient telecommunication connections.

Chorus, along with three other fibre companies, started to build the network which was completed in December 2022 ... the move away from copper had begun.

There are two principal changes affecting copper services and they are Chorus’s copper withdrawal and Spark’s PSTN switch-off.

So why the change from copper?

Already 87 per cent of internet users are using fibre.

2026 is the target date for completing the withdrawal of copper lines in areas where fibre is available. The reason for this is that fibre is more reliable and offers the same services as conventional copper lines, including landline and internet access.

Chorus has stated that by the end of the decade, it will need to retire all copper lines across the country. Copper lines, and the landline service, or PSTN, are older technologies, sourcing copper components is becoming increasingly difficult and few skilled technicians deal with copper lines anymore, which is not surprising since the first copper line was introduced in 1881!

No matter where you live, you will have access to a landline if you want it. However, the underlying technology that enables this will change, for example from copper to fibre, wireless or satellite.

You will always have access to the 111-emergency line and access to services such as medic alerts. Your service provider must ensure your safety at all times when it comes to being able to contact vital emergency services.

There is no denying that changing from copper to innovative technology will come with a cost, and this is a concern, especially for more remote rural users who may have fewer options to move away from copper. A $2000 Government-funded grant for set up and installation is available and already in place.

You will be able to keep your existing phone number, landline, and broadband. These will just be upgraded to more modern technology.

Times are changing, and technology is moving forward, so changing with it is an obvious choice for most (not all). If you are living in a rural area, and reliant on your landline, you are going to have to think about such things as having a portable generator or backup battery device, so power is always available in areas prone to power cuts.

If you have a monitored home security alarm that relies on your current copper line, now is the time to contact your alarm provider and find out the options available when copper is no longer available.

Fact: There are consumer protections in place when it comes to the withdrawal of copper services and access to 111 services. For more information go to the Commerce Commission’s website. You can also search “111 contact code” on the Commerce Commission’s website.

My advice to anyone rural who is apprehensive about losing their landline is, to do your homework, there are various options available, and one may be more suitable for your situation than another.

Chat to your service provider or check the Chorus website, they can answer the questions you may be finding hard to get your head around!

Modern networks offer so much more than voice calling and this is a good opportunity to talk about your needs for the future.