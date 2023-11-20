Ruptured gas main closes street in Auckland CBD

Emergency services and Vector responded to a gas main that ruptured on Nelson St in Auckland CBD overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A gas leak has closed a key route through Auckland’s CBD overnight.

Firefighters were called to the job at an apartment block on Nelson St around 1.30am.

Three fire appliances from Auckland City, Parnell and Grey Lynn, along with a hazmat command vehicle, attended the incident, near Victoria St West.

Fire and Emergency established an exclusion zone around the location, closing a section of Nelson St.

Vector Gas was also at the site.

Fire and Emergency NZ northern shift manager Lauren Sika said the leak was due to a gas main rupturing.

By 5.30am the main had been successfully clamped and fire brigades had left the area, she said.