The champion Te Awamutu Sports team celebrate their Tournoi Ovalive Terroirs of the World victory on behalf of New Zealand. Photo / Larn Berge Photography

Te Awamutu Sports junior rugby have won the Tournoi Ovalive Terroirs of the World or The Young People’s Rugby World Cup, defeating Ireland’s Kinsale Rugby Club 5-2 in Maussane-les-Alpilles, France.

In celebration of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, the Ovalive Club des Alpilles organised the international tournament. The New Zealand team finished undefeated.

“Your champions New Zealand Te Awamutu Sports! Incredible journey which has spanned nearly 12 months with incredible results!! So proud of all these boys they played their hearts out today and came away with the win against Ireland in the final!” it states on the TA Sports Junior Rugby French Tour 2023 Facebook page.

The tournament consisted of eight under-12 teams, children born between 2011 and 2013, from clubs all over the world — England, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, Monaco, New Zealand, and Switzerland.

Teams play 10-minute games, with 10 players to a side and scoring is also different.

Te Awamutu Sports faced host side Ovalive Club des Alpilles in their opening match, winning 4-2.

They went on to beat England’s London Irish 16-0, Spain’s Rugby Club Sitges 12-2, and Monaco’s Federation Monegasque de Rugby 9-0.

To watch the junior final, search Ovalive rugby Tournament terroirs of the world: New Zealand - Ireland on YouTube.

For photos from the tournament, head to TA Sports Junior Rugby French Tour 2023 on Facebook.

The Te Awamutu Sports senior squad now prepares to travel to the inaugural Festival Mondial du Rugby Amateur (World Amateur Rugby Festival), also in France.

New Zealand v Ireland final: Te Awamutu Sports' Malakai Christie makes a break against Kinsale Rugby Club at the Tournoi Ovalive Terroirs of the World. Photo / Larn Berge Photography

New Zealand – Te Awamutu Sports Results:

New Zealand 4-2 France

New Zealand 16-0 England

New Zealand 12-2 Spain

New Zealand 9-0 Monaco

New Zealand 5-2 Ireland