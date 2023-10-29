“Intense” and “gutting”.

That is how Reporoa rugby fans described All Blacks captain Sam Cane’s red card send-off at the Rugby World Cup final, after the match ended in a shattering one-point loss to South Africa.

In Reporoa, Cane’s hometown, the Woolshed Tavern opened early with the final streaming live on every screen.

Duty manager Deepak Kukunuru said it was “wonderful” to cheer on the All Blacks and important for the community.

Kukunuru was busy from kickoff to full-time as coffee, tomatoes, eggs, sausages and hash browns flowed out of the Woolshed’s kitchen to feed the 25 people leaning across tables, sometimes yelling a cheer for the All Blacks captain.

Tauranga grandmother Jane Woolf came to the pub to watch the match with her daughter and grandson.

“It’s historical,” Woolf said.

“We wanted to create a bit of atmosphere.”

When Cane was yellow-carded just before half-time for a head contact, the boos were loud.

Reporoa's Woolshed Tavern duty manager Deepak Kukunuru opened the pub at 7.30am and kept the coffee flowing throughout the match. Photo / Maryana Garcia

When Cane’s yellow card was upgraded to red, 32 minutes into the game, the reaction was unanimous.

“Unbelievable,” one viewer said.

Jamal Treanor from Ngakuru said he drove the half hour to “Sam Cane’s pub” to watch the All Blacks play.

Treanor said the decision to give Cane a red card was “bloody shit”.

“It’s an absolute ripoff. It’s a shocker.”

But Treanor said the game was a “World Cup Final”.

“As Tana Umaga said, they’re not there for tiddlywinks.”

Watching the game from the Woolshed Tavern in Reporoa, Tauranga grandmother Jane Woolf (right) described the Rugby World Cup final as "historical". Photo / Maryana Garcia

Sarah Williams, 33, said she and her boss worked hard to be able to finish their morning shift in time for kickoff.

“I milk cows, so I rushed straight out of the cowshed.”

Williams brought her two daughters to the pub to watch the game.

“We came specially for this one,” Williams said.

Williams described the game as “messy”.

“That red card with Sam Cane - that was gutting from the start,” Williams said.

“Then after that first try, we were all amped up. But the ref’s call was bullshit.”

But Williams said there was “always next time”.

“Good on the All Blacks. We’re still proud of them. It was a good effort.”

Reporoa residents Kayden McVicar, 13, (left) and Sarah Williams, 33, waiting for the All Blacks to score. Photo / Maryana Garcia

After the game, Williams’ daughter Kayden McVicar, 13, said her hands were still shaking.

“That was intense,” Kayden said.

“I’m just gutted.”

Reporoa lawyer Desmond O’Connor said rugby is a sport.

“There’s winners and losers, so it’s not life or death. We design these things for drama and we certainly got that.”

A passionate crowd of 25 gathered at Reporoa's Woolshed Tavern for the Rugby World Cup final. Photo / Maryana Garcia

O’Connor said he knew the Cane family as hard-working farmers and Sam Cane followed that tradition.

Given Cane’s injuries prior to the World Cup, O’Connor said it was an achievement to make it this far.

“Anyone else would have pulled the pin.”

O’Connor said Reporoa would always be proud of Cane.

“It’s a little place and it’s special to have a captain of the All Blacks come from here. We might not ever have another one.”

When asked to rate the All Blacks’ World Cup performance, O’Connor said the boys had “done well”.

After the match, Reporoa College Principal Brendon Carroll said he was “gutted” for Cane and the rest of the All Blacks squad.

”He does Reporoa College and the community proud.”

Tauranga rugby fans experience the Rugby World Cup final in Paris

Lady Cheryl and Paul Adams (middle) with their friends at the Rugby World Cup.

Tauranga friends Sir Paul and Lady Cheryl Adams, Patrick and Deb van Loghem and Graeme and Susan Horsley were at the RWC finals.

Graeme had been to 207 live test matches and eight out of the 10 World Cups, while Sir Paul had seen about 100 All Blacks test matches and been to five tournaments.

The build-up for the Rugby World Cup in Paris was incredible. They attended a pre-match function where many former All Blacks spoke including Colin Slade, Buck Shelford and Kevin Mealamu.

Inside the stadium the atmosphere was electric, but in Graeme’s view, bad refereeing calls and some unusually poor ball handling “cost us the game”.

“We are all gutted and there are some very upset Kiwis here.”







