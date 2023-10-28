Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Rugby World Cup: All Blacks v South Africa - tournament finish also ends an era for team

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
On the eve of their Rugby World Cup final, All Blacks and Springboks players and coaches exchange final words before history is made Sunday morning. Video / NZ Herald, SNTV

What a way to bow out of the game.

As the curtain closes on another Rugby World Cup, so too does it end another era in All Blacks history,

The team is heading into

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport