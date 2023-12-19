Nick Hogan, photographed when he was general manager of Basketball Hawke's Bay. Photo / Doug Laing

Basketball administrator and international Sevens coach Nick Hogan is facing a charge of using a forged document.

Name suppression for Hogan, which was imposed when he first appeared in the Hastings District Court on November 20, has now lapsed.

Hogan’s charge sheet alleges that he presented a document as genuine when he knew it to be forged. The charge specifies that the document was a Basketball Hawke’s Bay overdraft request.

The charge sheet alleges he did this in February 2023, about the time he gave up his post as general manager of Basketball Hawke’s Bay to take up a lead role in people development at Basketball NZ.

Hogan, who has a Master’s Degree in Sport and Exercise from Massey University, previously held administrative jobs with Cricket Wellington and NZ Rugby.

Hogan is also a national rugby and international Sevens referee.

He is due to appear in court again next month.

The charge laid under the Crimes Act carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, but the court was told in November that Hogan had applied for police diversion.

Ric Stevens spent many years working for the former New Zealand Press Association news agency, including as a political reporter at Parliament, before holding senior positions at various daily newspapers. He joined NZME’s Open Justice team in 2022 and is based in Hawke’s Bay.











