Rugby legend auctioning off All Blacks jersey to raise money for friend's cancer treatment

Owen Franks, Missy and the jersey. Photo / Trade Me

Rugby legend Owen Franks is selling his 80th test jersey to help raise money for a friend's lifesaving cancer treatment.

Franks wrote on a Trade Me page that Missy, who has been a "huge part" of his journey back to rugby, had been diagnosed with a extremely rare and aggressive Lymphoma.

"This cancer is so rare there is no trial data and effective treatment has been difficult to source," he noted.

"This is Missy's second cancer blow as she was diagnosed with breast cancer 6 year ago while pregnant with her twins."

Franks wrote that Missy had now had two bilateral mastectomies and multiple additional surgeries, but the goal was to stay alive for her children Darcy, Beau, Tate and Lilli, and her husband Dave.

"Missy's treatment will go for 18 weeks and unfortunately in NZ this drug is not funded so I am trying to help raise some funds."

A Givealittle page has also been set up to help cover the costs of the drug.

That page says the cost of the treatment is $123,000 which covers the drugs, consult and administration. Over $74,000 has been raised on that page so far.

As of 3pm today the highest bid on the Trade Me auction, which closes tomorrow night, was $4540.

If you want to support Missy, the Givealittle is linked here.