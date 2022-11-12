RLWC supporters celebrate throughout the night as Samoa takes on England in a semi-final match in the UK. Video / Hayden Woodward

Fans have flooded Auckland streets this morning cheering “Go Toa Samoa” after the team’s stunning victory over England in the Rugby League World Cup semifinal.

Hundreds of cars hoisting red and blue flags filled Canning Cres and Mascot Ave in Māngere this morning as Samoan fans gathered in mass outside Māngere Town Centre chanting praises for their team and singing in joy.

Traditional fire dancers could also be seen participating in the celebrations.

Similar parades were held in Avondale and Ōtara.

Samoa reached its first Rugby League World Cup semifinals after edging an unsparing clash with Tonga, 20-18, last week.

Yesterday, Samoa pulled off one of the great sporting comebacks to knock out England from its own Rugby League World Cup, earning a final showdown against Australia.

Four weeks after being humiliated 60-6 by England in the tournament opener in Newcastle, the Samoans turned the table in dramatic fashion with a golden point 27-26 semifinal victory at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

Centre Stephen Crichton was the match-winner, kicking a 40m drop goal in the fourth minute of extra time, to add to his two tries and three conversions.

England saved its worst 40-minute performance for the semifinal but emerged from its slumber to rally from 20-12 down and twice draw level in a breathless second half before being pipped at the death.

The game lacked the quality of the first semifinal between Australia and New Zealand on Saturday, but it made up for it with sheer excitement and drama as Samoa, making their first appearance in a World Cup semifinal, revelled in the role of underdog.

They played the more attractive rugby, while England was strangely tentative from the start despite being given a helping hand.

The Rugby League World Cup Final is next Sunday at Old Trafford.



