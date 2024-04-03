Fergus Burke will depart the Crusaders after the 2024 NPC season. Photo / Photosport

After weeks of speculation, the Crusaders confirmed the 2024 DHL Super Rugby Pacific season will be Fergus Burke’s last at the Christchurch-based franchise.

The 24-year-old St Paul’s Collegiate School alumnus and first five-eight player has signed a three-year deal with London-based Gallagher Premiership club Saracens to replace departing England international Owen Farrell.

“I’m excited and grateful to be joining such a prestigious club. I am looking forward to coming over and meeting everyone at the club and all of the Saracens supporters,” Burke said.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said he was thrilled to welcome Burke to StoneX Stadium.

“Fergus is a very exciting addition to our squad and the Gallagher Premiership.

“His playing ability and potential is obvious and we have been hugely impressed by his ambition and desire to take his game to the next level.

“At 24, Fergus joins a group of players who we believe can take the club forward in the years to come.”

Farrell, the current Saracens captain, would join France-based Racing 92 at the end of the premiership season.

Upon returning from Achilles injury rehabilitation, Burke would play out the rest of the Super Rugby Pacific season for the Crusaders, and the National Provincial Championship (NPC) season for Canterbury.

His return to play would be expected as soon as round eight.

Since making his Crusaders debut in 2020, Burke appeared on 34 occasions scoring 118 points.

At provincial level, he played 48 matches since 2019, scoring 409 points.

The Crusaders’ statement said the franchise wished him all the best for his future with the “renowned” Saracens club and they would look forward to him taking the field in red and black for the remainder of the 2024 season.

The announcement comes within days of French newspaper Midi Olympique reporting that Hurricanes outside back and Hamilton Boys’ High School alumnus Josh Moorby, 25, would sign with French club Montpellier Hérault Rugby on a two-year contract until 2026.

Originally hailing from Te Awamutu, Moorby played 21 times for Southland (2019-2021) before transferring to Northland in 2022 where he has become a backline mainstay.

He has been a prolific try scorer for the Hurricanes since his 2022 debut, scoring 18 tries in 30 appearances.

In 2022, he played a sole tour game for the Māori All Blacks against Ireland at Sky Stadium, Wellington.

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.

