The University of Waikato Chiefs Under-20s were dominant in their first match of the Super Rugby U20s tournament, prevailing 43-22 over the New Zealand Barbarians.
On Tuesday, they will face the Hurricanes to vie for a spot in the final with both sides also playing for the Jane-Kahui Cup.
The Jane-Kahui Cup was introduced in 2021 to honour former Hurricanes and All Blacks winger Cory Jane and Gallagher Chiefs and All Blacks winger Richard Kahui.
The cup is on the line each time the Hurricanes and Chiefs U20 teams face each other.
The semi-final match will kick off at 3.05pm at Owen Delany Park, Taupō.
Games are broadcast live on Sky Sport.
University of Waikato Chiefs U20s team to face the Hurricanes U20s:
1. Aoturoa Seeling
2. Sione Tupou
3. Will Martin
4. Tai Cribb
5. Aisake Vakasiuola
6. Andrew Smith
7. Michah Fale
8. Grady Forbes (co-captain)
9. Rui Farrant
10. Daniel Tickelpenny
11. Frank Vaenuku
12. Kase Meyer
13. Giancarlo Tuivailala (co-captain)
14. Waisake Salabiau
15. Joel Naufahu
Reserves
16. Tom McCarthy
17. Apai Ma’au-Hinkes
18. Faauma Kupita
19. Dylan Eti
20. Joey Taumateine
21. Topia Barrowcliffe
22. Oli Mathis (co-captain)
23. Hone Mathieson
24. Raharuhi Palmer
25. Brooke Mitchell
26. Josh Brunger
27. Fletcher Carpenter
