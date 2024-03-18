Waikato Rugby's Tai Cribb will start at lock for the Chiefs Under-20 side on Tuesday. Photo / Jesse Wood

Waikato Rugby's Tai Cribb will start at lock for the Chiefs Under-20 side on Tuesday. Photo / Jesse Wood

The University of Waikato Chiefs Under-20s were dominant in their first match of the Super Rugby U20s tournament, prevailing 43-22 over the New Zealand Barbarians.

On Tuesday, they will face the Hurricanes to vie for a spot in the final with both sides also playing for the Jane-Kahui Cup.

The Jane-Kahui Cup was introduced in 2021 to honour former Hurricanes and All Blacks winger Cory Jane and Gallagher Chiefs and All Blacks winger Richard Kahui.

The cup is on the line each time the Hurricanes and Chiefs U20 teams face each other.

The semi-final match will kick off at 3.05pm at Owen Delany Park, Taupō.

Games are broadcast live on Sky Sport.

University of Waikato Chiefs U20s team to face the Hurricanes U20s:

1. Aoturoa Seeling

2. Sione Tupou

3. Will Martin

4. Tai Cribb

5. Aisake Vakasiuola

6. Andrew Smith

7. Michah Fale

8. Grady Forbes (co-captain)

9. Rui Farrant

10. Daniel Tickelpenny

11. Frank Vaenuku

12. Kase Meyer

13. Giancarlo Tuivailala (co-captain)

14. Waisake Salabiau

15. Joel Naufahu

Reserves

16. Tom McCarthy

17. Apai Ma’au-Hinkes

18. Faauma Kupita

19. Dylan Eti

20. Joey Taumateine

21. Topia Barrowcliffe

22. Oli Mathis (co-captain)

23. Hone Mathieson

24. Raharuhi Palmer

25. Brooke Mitchell

26. Josh Brunger

27. Fletcher Carpenter





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



