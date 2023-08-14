Brad Weber heading for the first try in a Hawke's Bay Ranfurly Shield challenge against Waikato in Hamilton in 2018. Unlike when Weber scored three tries for Waikato challenging Hawke's Bay for the Shield in 2015, the 2018 challenge was unsuccessful. Photo / Duncan Brown

Brad Weber heading for the first try in a Hawke's Bay Ranfurly Shield challenge against Waikato in Hamilton in 2018. Unlike when Weber scored three tries for Waikato challenging Hawke's Bay for the Shield in 2015, the 2018 challenge was unsuccessful. Photo / Duncan Brown

Hawke’s Bay will get what will possibly be its last big chance to farewell halfback and fringe All Black Brad Weber when he captains the Magpies against former union Waikato in Napier on Wednesday.

The match will be played at McLean Park, starting at 5.35pm, and the next day, Weber joins the All Blacks’ Rugby World Cup squad as injury cover for a pre-Cup match against South Africa in London on August 25.

Whether the 32-year-old, whose father and grandfather also played halfback for Hawke’s Bay, will be available for the Magpies later in the Bunnings NPC depends on whether he has any other commitments in the last stages of his contract with New Zealand Rugby. He will join French Top 14 championship franchise Stade Francais at the end of the year.

Weber, who has played 43 matches for Hawke’s Bay since 2016, 26 for Waikato (2013-2015), and 123 for Waikato-based Super Rugby Pacific side the Chiefs (2014-2023) - making him a local hero in both regions - takes the captaincy in the absence of lock Tom Parsons, rested as head coach Brock James manages the squad in the “storm week” of three NPC games in nine days.

Weber played against Counties Manukau in Pukekohe on Friday night, but won’t be around for next Sunday’s match, also at McLean Park, against Otago, for whom he first played provincial rugby in 2012.

Born in Napier, a Napier representative in the 2003 Hawke’s Bay Primary Schools Ross Shield rugby tournament and a former pupil of Napier Boys’ High School, he played all five matches in the New Zealand Under-20 World Cup triumph in 2011, then turned out for Otago the following year.

With 18 appearances for the All Blacks, nine for the Māori All Blacks and a short Japan sojourn at New Zealand back-up side the All Blacks XV this year, he has played in 232 first-class matches.

Weber has captained both his main provincial unions, the Magpies and Waikato’s Mooloos (as well as the Chiefs), one such match resulting in Waikato taking the Ranfurly Shield from Hawke’s Bay with a 36-30 win at McLean Park in 2015, thanks largely to Weber’s three tries and man-of-the-match performance.

Many of the Bay faithful never quite forgave him, baying for Weber - having returned to Hawke’s Bay - to do it again, but for the Magpies in what was ultimately an unsuccessful challenge against Waikato in 2018.

Last year Weber scored one of four tries for Hawke’s Bay in a 32-32 draw with Waikato in Hamilton, the sides still unseparated after playing extra time.

The Magpies will be supporting their local rugby clubs with players showing their allegiance by wearing the socks of their club, with Weber expected to wear the socks of Napier Old Boys Marist, the club he grew up playing for.

The appearance is a big boost for the game, for which the union had already been planning a “family” atmosphere, with free admission for children into general admission and Graeme Lowe Stand areas with a paying adult.

“With the junior rugby season coming to a close this weekend, many teams are looking to use this as an opportunity for their teams to see a Magpies game together,” said Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union commercial manager Dan Somerville.

“Having a home Wednesday game every second year isn’t ideal for many, but we are looking at the positives by bringing the kickoff earlier and allowing kids in at no cost,” Somerville said.

“Supporting our clubs and community is very important so we hope to see plenty of people along enjoying the game and cheering the Magpies on.”

Monday’s forecast for Wednesday in Napier was for mainly fine weather with a “chance of a shower” in the afternoon and evening, and northerlies to help take the chill out of the air.

Two players will make their first appearances for the Magpies on Wednesday, in New Zealand Under-20 lock Tom Allen, aged just 19, and Fijian wing Paul Balekana, who will have a familiar teammate in front rower Kianu Kereru-Symes, with whom he won the American Major League Rugby last month for the New England Free Jacks.

The Magpies team for Wednesday is: Pouri Rakete-Stones, Kianu Kereru Symes, Isaac Salmon, Frank Lochore, Tom Allen, Josh Gimblett, Josh Kaifa, Marino Mikaele-Tu’u, Brad Weber, Lincoln McClutchie, Jonah Lowe, Chase Tiatia, Nick Grigg, Paula Balekana, Caleb Makene. Reserves: Tyrone Thompson, Tim Farrell, Joel Hintz, Geoff Cridge, Sam Smith, Folau Fakatava, Anzelo Tuitavuki, Harry Godfrey.

Doug Laing is a senior reporter based in Napier with Hawke’s Bay Today, and has 50 years of journalism experience in news gathering, including breaking news, sports, local events, issues, and personalities.