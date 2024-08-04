Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Waste management and recycling: You can’t treat this sector like a cash cow - Barney Irvine

By Barney Irvine
5 mins to read
A Waste Disposal Levy is charged on all the waste that households and businesses send to landfill.

A Waste Disposal Levy is charged on all the waste that households and businesses send to landfill.

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The Waste Minimisation Fund is tasked with supporting initiatives to change the way NZ creates and manages waste.
  • This includes reducing emissions from waste without causing other environmental harm.
  • The fund is currently closed as systems are updated to work towards the Government’s new investment priorities. It is expected to reopen “in the coming months”.

Barney Irvine is executive director of the Waste & Recycling Industry Forum, which represents New Zealand’s largest waste collectors, recyclers, and landfill operators. Its members handle close to 95% of NZ’s household

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand