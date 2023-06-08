Mischief Managed will contest the One Tree Point Motel (1400m) at Ruakākā on Saturday, a course where she has already won twice. Photo / Race Image

By Paul Vettise, LOVERACING.NZ News Desk

Trainers Kenny Rae and Krystal Williams will have a sizeable presence at their home meeting at Ruakākā on Saturday with their team headed by Group One performer Mischief Managed.

The father-and-daughter training combination look to have a number of strong chances on the programme and their daughter of Derryn is rated as perhaps the stable’s best chance of success.

Mischief Managed has made impressive progress this season and will bid to add to her record when she runs in the One Tree Point Motel (1400 metres).

She will square off against a competitive line-up of 3-year-olds, but showed her quality when a gallant third in the Group 1 New Zealand Oaks (2400m) at Trentham and, following a freshen-up, was again third at Pukekohe Park last month.

“She had been working really, really well going into the Oaks and it was Kenny who had all the faith that she would get the distance,” Williams said.

“We knew she had plenty of ability though and it was a great thrill to run third in a Group One. It was another good run at Counties the other day and I think she’s probably the pick of ours. She’s really bright and her gallops have been sensational.”

Mischief Managed also has the performances on the course on the board as a two-time winner, including one over Saturday’s distance, and her demeanour belies her moniker.

“When we first got her, she was a bit tricky with her mouth and very sensitive. We persevered and now she’s one of the loveliest horses to deal with so I wouldn’t say she lives up to her name anymore,” Williams said.

Mischief Managed will be opposed by stablemate Heart Of Alladin, who will back up after posting his first career success at Avondale last weekend.

“He won that race quite well the other day and came through it nicely, but Mischief Managed is the smarter horse,” Williams said.

The stable will also have dual representation in the open handicap on the card with the reliable Follow Your Dreams and Vegas Strip to go head-to-head in the Marsden Metals Group Bream Bay Sprint (1400m).

Follow Your Dreams was a smart juvenile, with a pair of wins at Riccarton, and the son of Contributer finished runner-up in the Listed Welcome Stakes (1000m).

He trained on as a 3-year-old to claim two further victories at Ruakākā and this season he has been successful on his travels at Kumara and most recently was a resuming third behind the speedster Johny Johny at Pukekohe.

“Follow Your Dreams is very honest and he has hardly ever let us down,” Williams said.

Also a dual winner at Ruakākā, Vegas Strip was unplaced last time out in the Listed Great Easter Stakes (1400m) at Riccarton and is expected to appreciate the return to her home course.

“Vegas Strip was targeted at that stakes race, but she didn’t go any good and the track didn’t suit her,” Williams said.

“She should be all the better back on her home track, a winter track at Ruakākā will suit her much better.”

The first race on Saturday starts at 12.05pm.

- SENZ Racing