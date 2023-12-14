Voyager 2023 media awards
Ruakākā firefighters battling rubbish fire

Brodie Stone
By
Large plumes of smoke can be seen from Parua Bay, understood to be from an out-of-control rubbish fire in Ruakākā. Photo / Karina Cooper

Ruakākā firefighters are battling what has been described as an “out-of-control rubbish fire”.

Strong winds are carrying plumes of smoke across Whangārei Harbour toward Whangārei Heads, the fire can also be seen from Onerahi.

The call came in at 3.18 pm this afternoon, and the Northern Advocate understands two fire trucks are attending the scene.

It’s understood the fire is based in a field, however, no further details are currently available.

A spokesman from Ruakākā fire station said burning is not recommended especially in high-wind conditions.



