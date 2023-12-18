Darrell Trigg says it was time the next crop of firefighters took charge.

In many ways, the life of a firefighter revolves not only around dousing hellish fires and protecting lives and property, but making new friends, having new experiences and finding love. Retired Ruakākā fire chief Darrell Trigg has seen it all.

December 11 was the day Trigg called it quits after 35 years as a volunteer firefighter. The start of which began in the Kamo brigade but ended with Ruakākā.

He offered his heartfelt thanks to the crew and described his years working alongside his many international and Kiwi colleagues as an “absolute privilege”.

Trigg’s decision to hang up his hat was simple.

“It felt the right thing to do. It’s time for the next generation of firefighters to take charge and I have full faith that they will carry on the great work the brigade does.”

Trigg said he followed in the footsteps of his late father, who had served as a firefighter for 40 years.

“Dad taught me all about leading ... and his advice was no matter what, your people come first.”

He recalled joining the Kamo brigade on June 23, 1988. Seven years later, he would live up to his father’s advice when he pulled an injured volunteer firefighter to safety from one of “Whangārei’s biggest blazes”. In 1995, 40 firefighters were called in to battle a blaze at Kamo New World. The inferno was suspected to have been deliberately lit.

Trigg remembered operating a hose with his then-colleague Ray Davidson about 3m into the store when a box of baked beans hit him on the helmet as it fell from a shelf and knocked him over.

Trigg says the Ruakākā brigade receives about 160 call-outs annually.

“He just landed in my arms and I’m like ‘s***’,” he exclaimed.

Davidson was then dragged away from the flames and admitted to the intensive care unit in Whangārei.

Trigg’s determination to help had him move up the ranks to deputy fire chief of Kamo, until he decided to transfer to Ruakākā as a senior firefighter about 2005. After five years, he became the fire chief.

Under his leadership, his crew in 2017 placed first during a national “fire run” competition in Aotearoa.

“It involves firefighters running to get their truck hose all set up and again running to the prescribed spot, which resembles a fire.

“To my knowledge, it was the first time in 138 years that a Northland team won the nationals.”

Trigg thanks Terry Baylis, Colin Turner and Warren Marshall for their support as DCFO during his tenure of the last 13 years in Ruakākā.

Trigg said in his years of service and steering the brigade crew, he felt the service helped incoming young volunteers with a sense of purpose and not getting into trouble.

“One local came to me one day and pointed to a lad in our team and said, ‘You’ve no idea what you have done for that kid’.

“The kid had come from a troubled background and was heading down the wrong path. But getting him in the service helped instil some discipline and confidence to handle the chaos.”

Aside from fighting fires and coaching his crew, the retired firefighter has participated in numerous charities supported by Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz).

Trigg and his brother Steve ready to climb 3 World Trade Centre in New York.

His most memorable one was climbing the 1920 steps of 3 World Trade Centre in New York in 2017. The event raised more than $110,000 for the 403 emergency services personnel who lost their lives in the 9/11 tragedy.

Trigg donned the identity card of Matthew Barnes — the 375th personnel who gave his life for America.

“I also wore my special fire hat featuring my late daughter’s and father’s picture painted on each end.”

Trigg lost his first daughter, Tessa, when she was only 9, but he said she had been able to spend much time with his brigade family, who supported him and wife Marlene and their second daughter, Amy, through their ordeal.

Wife Marlene, Darrell, his mum Lyn and daughter Amy on the chief's last training night, on December 11.

“Lastly and most importantly, I would like to thank my wife for her total and unwavering support. I met her a month after I joined the Kamo brigade, and we have been together ever since.

“Sharing my firefighter journey with her has been an honour and privilege,” Trigg remarked.

