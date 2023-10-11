Police were called at 4.08am to find a man lying dead on Peter Snell Rd in Ruakākā.

Police were called at 4.08am to find a man lying dead on Peter Snell Rd in Ruakākā.

A homicide investigation is under way after a 24-year-old man was found deceased in Ruakākā this morning.

Police were called to the incident around 4.08am and found a man lying on Peter Snell Rd.

Whangārei CIB Detective Inspector Al Symonds said police were following positive lines of inquiry to locate those involved.

“We know the community will be feeling concerned about this incident but please be rest assured we are doing everything we can to locate those responsible and hold them to account.

“We believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public,” Symonds said.





Police have closed Peter Snell Rd along the Tamingi St and Tamure Pl intersections and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

According to a nearby neighbour the man was believed to have been a victim of a hit-and-run.

The neighbour told the Advocate that she had spoken to the woman who tried to resuscitate the man after she heard a “loud bang” at 4am.

“She was definite by his injuries that he was not shot. It’s just horrible when something like this happens in the community”.

Another man who lives nearby recalled his wife waking up to the sounds of “yelling” and cars driving up and down the road.

With the scene of the crime only a few hundred metres away from a nearby police station, the neighbour said it would be good to have more police presence.

“In the last couple of years things have really gone downhill,” he said.

Detective Symonds said the community can expect to see an increased police presence in the area as inquiries continue.

A scene examination has been started and officers have closed Peter Snell Rd along the Tamingi St and Tamure Pl intersections and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Officers apologise for any inconvenience this will cause commuters.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Peter Snell Rd area in the early hours of Thursday morning, or who has information that could assist the investigation.

Call police on 105 or make a report online at police.govt.nz/use-105 referencing file number 231012/4721.

Reports can also be made anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.