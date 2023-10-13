This Mitsubishi 4X4 is part of the police investigation into a homicide on Peter Snell Rd, Ruakākā, yesterday.

Police have released the name of the 24-year-old man found dead on a residential road in Ruakākā.

The body of Teina Pickering, from Ruakākā, was discovered by a woman on Peter Snell Rd shortly after 4am on Thursday.

Police have begun a homicide investigation into his death.

The woman reportedly found Pickering lying on the road after hearing a loud bang. She was said to have attempted CPR.

A neighbour told the Advocate it appeared the man may have been the victim of a hit and run as there were no signs of gunshot wounds.

Another man who lived nearby recalled his wife waking to the sounds of “yelling” and cars driving up and down the road.

Detective Inspector Al Symonds, of Whangārei, said yesterday that police believed the death was an isolated incident and there was no danger to the wider public.

“We appreciate the public interest in this case. However, we still need to work through our investigation process.”

Pickering’s body was to be returned to his whānau today, Symonds said.

The area has seen several high-profile incidents this year, including a man being reportedly stabbed 17 times, and the double homicide of two children in May. The Peter Snell Dr home in which the children were alleged to have been killed has since been demolished.

While locals did not think the incidents were linked, they believed the violence was a sign of the area going “downhill”.

Fed-up residents have called for a greater police presence and for the Ruakākā police station to be staffed 24/7. Its opening hours are currently listed as 9am-3pm Monday to Friday, but people are asked to call first to confirm it is open.

Symonds said the community could expect to see an increased police presence in the area in the coming days.

He asked for anyone who saw anything suspicious around Peter Snell Dr in the early hours of Thursday, or with information that could help police, to come forward.

People can contact police on 105 or www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and quote file number 231012/4721, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Further updates will be provided as the investigation allows,” Symonds said.

Pickering’s death will be referred to the coroner.