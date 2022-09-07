The settlement of Ruakākā is around 30km south of Whangārei on Northland's pristine coastline. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A 19 year-old man has been charged with manslaughter after the death of a 5 week-old baby last year.

Police were called to an address in Ruakākā, south of Whangarei, in November.

The newborn baby died at the scene.

Northland police said today they had charged the man with manslaughter. He would appear in the Whangarei District Court today.

Last November, police offered their "deepest condolences" to the boy's family at this "extremely difficult time".

"The death of a child is a devastating loss and police, along with Victim Support, are doing what we can to support them," Detective Inspector Bridget Doell said at the time.