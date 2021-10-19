Royal family shares snippet of Zoom between the Queen and soon to be Governor-General Cindy Kiro

The Queen speaks to Dame Cindy Kiro, who will be sworn in as Governor General on Thursday. Video / @RoyalFamily

A video posted from the royal family's Twitter account shows a quick snippet of New Zealand's soon-to-be Governor-General, Dame Cindy Kiro, and Queen Elizabeth II.

The exchange over Zoom starts with the Queen exclaiming, "Ah, there you are," as Kiro appears on her screen.

However, time zones momentarily seem to get the better of the Monarch, who started off the conversation with "good evening" - before Kiro responds with a "good morning".

"Oh, yes it's good morning isn't it to you," the Queen says.

The pair continue to exchange pleasantries, with the Queen acknowledging it will be a "big day" for Kiro when she officially takes over as Governor-General from Dame Patsy Reddy on Thursday.

Kiro will become the country's fourth female in the role, and the first with Māori whakapapa.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held in the Legislative Council Chamber in Parliament House this Thursday from 10am.

Earlier this year, Kiro revealed her hopes to inspire young wāhine to aim for the "very top" after being named New Zealand's first wāhine Māori Governor-General.

"I really hope it is seen as a positive thing, you can reach the very top, and remember not only Māori and a woman, but pōhara, very poor, from a humble background.

Dame Cindy has had a distinguished career in academic research, and in 2003 was the first woman, and Māori, to be appointed as Children’s Commissioner.



"It truly is incredible standing here with this opportunity, and I hope young Māori girls, no matter where they come from in life, and all girls, take some inspiration from that."

The ceremony involves the commission of appointment, the taking and signing of oaths, and a proclamation.

The Governor-General is the Sovereign's personal representative in New Zealand and is typically in the role for five years.

Kiro has spent much of her career in the tertiary sector, holding a PhD in Social Policy and an MBA (Exec) in Business Administration.

She has held various professorships at multiple New Zealand universities, and most recently was Pro Vice-Chancellor Māori at the University of Auckland before taking up her current role as chief executive at the Royal Society Te Apārangi.

She has also advised multiple governments and various ministries.

This year she was made a Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to child wellbeing and education in the 2021 New Year Honours.

She was born in Whangārei in 1958, the eldest of six children, into a "very poor family".

She said her heritage was a "unique marriage", being of Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Kahu and British descent.