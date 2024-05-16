Every golf club needs them and Māhia is no different; stalwarts who give freely of their time out of their love for the club, community and the game of golf. Two of those who continue to contribute are Tegal Smith and Lil Morgan, who were among those who enjoyed the club’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Every golf club needs them and Māhia is no different; stalwarts who give freely of their time out of their love for the club, community and the game of golf. Two of those who continue to contribute are Tegal Smith and Lil Morgan, who were among those who enjoyed the club’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Patutahi

Brothers Tritan and Lucian Nickerson did the 1-2 in Sunday’s net competition.

Tritan won with 90-21-69 and Lucian was second with 95-25-70.

Helen Poman’s net 74 won the women’s section.

SUNDAY - Men’s net: T. Nickerson 69, L. Nickerson 70, T. Green 72, J. Neilson 72, R. Pardoe 73 on c/b.

Women’s net: H Pomana 74

FRIDAY - Meat pack nine-hole Stableford: A. Hindmarsh 20, W. Stevens 19, B. McKenzie 18, S. Fookes 18.

Te Puia Hot Springs

Raana Walker’s best round in six and a half years earned him a runaway victory in the men’s Stableford on Sunday.

Walker shot 82-21-61 for 31 points - nine points ahead of second-placed Bill Clark.

SUNDAY - Captain’s competition, round 1, net/LGU: I. Ngarimu 73, H. McClutchie 73.

Putting: I. Ngarimu 29, H. McClutchie 32.

Men’s Stableford: R. Walker 82-21-61, 41; B. Clark 81-11-70, 32.

Poverty Bay

If you play to your handicap, you’re in the money.

That seems to be the pattern at Poverty Bay and is likely to continue as the course plays longer over winter.

The best scores in men’s competitions over the week was Dom Wilson’s 75-6-69, for 39 points, which won the division 1 Stableford on Saturday, and Electrinet Park member John Collier snr’s 89-20-69, for 39, which won division 2 on Sunday.

Other winners over the week were Nick Richardson (37 points), who went close to a hole-in-one on Sunday; Murray Smith (37) on Saturday; and Mike Lewin (34) and John Pittar (32) in tough conditions last Thursday.

TUESDAY - Veteran men’s Stableford: B. Read 37, R. Farmer 37, B. Morrissey 37, D. Bullivant 37.

Twos: C Dean.

SUNDAY - Men’s Stableford, division 1: N. Richardson 37, D. Patumaka 36, R. Morley 36, D. Wilson 35.

Division 2: J. Collier 39, J. Finch 36, R. Chalmers 36, S. Willock 35.

Twos: N. Richardson, P. Anderson, S. Andreassen.

Approach: N. Richardson.

SATURDAY - Men’s Stableford, division 1: D. Wilson 39, W. Mortleman 35, A. Hayward 35.

Division 2: M. Smith 37, C. Morton 36, D. Bush 35.

Twos: M. Gemmell.

Approach: M. Gemmell.

THURSDAY (May 9) - Men’s Stableford, division 1: M. Lewin 34, S. Andreassen 32, P. Graham 29.

Division 2: J. Pittar 32, A. Jefferd 32, M. Dodgshun 31, Reid Fletcher 31, C. Morton 31.

Twos: J. Jenner, G. Udall, S. Andreassen, J. Pittar.

Approach: G. Udall.

COMING UP: SATURDAY, May 25, Enterprise open foursomes, 18 holes, shotgun start from 12pm, gross, net and Stableford, men’s, women’s and mixed sections, barbecue to follow.

Māhia Golf Club patron Duncan Bremner at the club's 50th anniversary celebrations. Bremner, who has been a member since 1978, was given the honour of cutting the jubilee cake.

Electrinet Park

Mahia or Te Puia Hot Springs?

That is the million-dollar question heading into the sixth and final round of the Tairāwhiti women’s interclub pennants at the Park course on Saturday.

Mahia lead the series on 25 points, with the Springs just a point behind, and Patutahi third on 21.

The Tahi have a mathematical chance but it is almost a certainty that one of the top two will be crowned this year’s champions.

All will be revealed on Saturday afternoon.

The pennants is being held as part of the popular Village Butchery Meat Treat women’s open tournament, which tees off at 9.30am.

The course will be closed for the tournament until 3pm

TUESDAY - Veterans’ Stableford: E. Parkin 37, D. Craven 35, P. Koorey 33, J. White 33, K. White 33.

Tolaga Bay

The agony and ecstasy that golf brings was summed up in Peewee Tuapawa’s round on Sunday.

Tuapawa had a 10 on the par-four 13th hole but his 19th-hole drink tasted sweet, thanks to twos on the sixth and 17th holes.

Trent Higgs won the net with 67.

SUNDAY - Net: T. Higgs 67, P. Stevenson 69.

Twos: P. Tuapawa 2.

Jackpot: P. Tuapawa.

Approach: P. Stevenson.

Tahunga

Following on from its successful 50th anniversary, Tahunga will be buzzing again on Saturday when it hosts its biggest tournament of the year - the Tahunga Men’s Open.

Always a popular event, there will be a cup of tea at 10.30am followed by a shotgun start from 11am.

There are gross, net and Stableford divisions and a barbecue to follow.

Inquiries to Mike Gibson 0279299205 or email tahungagolfclub@gmail.com.

Note, the club does not have eftpos.