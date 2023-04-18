Work on the roundabout will get under way next month. Photo / Google Maps

A new roundabout will soon be in place at the turnoff to Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) Base Ōhakea between Sanson and Bulls on State Highway 3.

Work is due to begin in the second week of May, with a shared-use path for pedestrians and cyclists also being constructed between Ōhakea and Bulls.

According to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, from 2011 to 2020 there were 83 crashes on the 6.4-kilometre stretch of road between the two towns, with 14 people seriously injured and 23 people receiving minor injuries.

Waka Kotahi regional manager of infrastructure delivery, Rob Partridge, said the project aimed to future-proof the road, reduce crashes and prevent deaths and serious injuries.

“Currently, an average of 15,000 vehicles drive this stretch of road every day, and it’s a vital link to the central and lower North Island,” he said.

“The new roundabout and the shared use path between Ōhakea and Bulls, together with the relocation of the nearby commercial vehicle weigh station, will make this busy stretch of road safer for everyone who uses it.

“By reducing speeds through the intersection, the new roundabout will reduce crashes while at the same time reducing delays for traffic coming out of Pukenui Rd.”

Partridge said public feedback showed there was support for the roundabout, especially given future developments at Ōhakea and the expected increase in traffic in the area in coming years.

“It’s important to Waka Kotahi to ensure local communities and those who use the road regularly have had their chance to have a say.

“We have heard you, we have listened, and this project is incredibly important to the safety and resilience of the area.”

The roundabout, which will be three-armed and double-laned, is a joint project between Waka Kotahi, New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) and RNZAF Base Ōhakea.

Commander Group captain Rob Shearer said NZDF had worked with Waka Kotahi for a number of years to find a solution to help reduce the number of crashes at the intersection.

“The safety of all people who use the intersection at the state highway and Ōhakea is important to us, and we look forward to seeing these changes occur,” he said.

Fulton Hogan has the contract to carry out the work.