Exterior of the refurbished Sir Howard Morrison Centre, Rotorua. Photo / Mead Norton

The second Sir Howard Morrison Centre gala show scheduled to be held tonight has been cancelled shortly after doors were due to open.

The Rotorua Lakes Council issued a media statement after 7.30pm saying it regretted to inform ticket holders the show had to be cancelled due to technical issues beyond its control.

“This is a new building and new systems and we have experienced an unknown issue which we are working to resolve as quickly as possible. This issue has directly impacted the lighting and sound equipment,” the statement said.

“We understand this is very very short notice, but we will not be able to deliver the quality of show that this venue, performers and audience deserve.”

Tonight’s show, which was to start at 7pm, was the second of two gala events featuring a range of top New Zealand and local acts. The opening show was held last night.

The statement said all options to deliver the show tonight had been “exhausted” and staff and performers were “devastated”.

Ticket holders would be given a full refund which will be communicated through Ticketmaster.

“Thank you for your understanding during this unforeseen event, alongside you we are truly sorry for this inconvenience,” the statement said.