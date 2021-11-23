Rotorua's Red Stag Timber to pay $3000 bonus to vaccinated staff

The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

Christmas is coming early for Red Stag Timber staff and contractors with $3000 bonuses for those who get vaccinated and stay up to date with booster shots next year.

The Rotorua-based company is paying the bonuses after being on track to achieve budgets without the need for last year's wage subsidy.

"We decided to give it back and figure our staff will put it to better use locally than central government," Reg Stag Timber Group chief executive Marty Verry said.

The $2000 bonus this December and $1000 next December was tied to vaccination status.

"Obviously we want all our staff, their families and work colleagues to be safe and have as much protection from Covid as possible," Verry said.

"But equally we are conscious that there are dozens of merchant clients and thousands of tradespeople downstream from Red Stag that rely on its structural timber to keep building next year.

"New Zealand needs us to keep producing. You could say we are using this bonus to try to put the fence at the top of the cliff, and prevent Covid in the workforce, rather than having to react to shutdowns," Verry said.

"There is also the matter of inflation, which is running hot. We want to help staff get through this hump and have a great Christmas. It's been a fairly tumultuous year and the team have gone above and beyond to work overtime to keep up with market needs. They deserve it."

Red Stag said it was also conscious of its role as the largest private employer in the Rotorua district where vaccination rates were low and many businesses had been severely affected by the lack of international tourism.

"If we can trigger higher vaccine protection and get more funds into the community, we can help get Rotorua to an orange or green light in December and support the local economy."

Verry believed the Government needed to abandon the "now defunct MIQ system".

"With just four people returning to New Zealand last week having Covid, and 85 per cent accuracy rates for rapid antigen tests if used on arrival, it's highly improbable anyone with Covid will slip through those layers of protection.

"If one does, they enter a country with thousands of cases already and what will be a 90 per cent vaccination rate by January," he said.