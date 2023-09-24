Lake Ōkataina. Photo / Stephen Parker

Lake Ōkataina may be closed to boats following threats of the invasive golden clams.

Ngāti Tarāwhai Iwi Trust announced on Saturday it had made the “difficult but necessary decision to seek temporary closure of the lake to boats”.

“Our decision has been made with the best intentions, to maintain and safeguard the lake from this invasive threat,” the trust said in a statement.

Support in principle was given to the trust by the Te Arawa Lakes Strategy Group, which included Bay of Plenty Regional Council, Rotorua Lakes Council, Te Arawa Lakes Trust, and local community groups, a press release posted by Te Arawa Lakes Trust stated. The trust were looking to put the closure in effect prior to September 29.

It said that it was seeking to close the lake to protect it from “the real threat” of the clams which would cause “irreparable and irreversible damage” to the native flora and fauna.

This included kakahi, koura and kokopu.

Freshwater gold clams.

“Preserving the unique ecosystem of Lake Ōkataina is our duty as an iwi and this measure is essential to sustaining the wellbeing of our lake.”

While boats would not be able to use the lake, people could still swim, go for walks or have picnics on the shores.

The trust will update the public on any changes.

In June, Rotorua lakes were being checked for the Asian freshwater clam.

Biosecurity New Zealand announced in June that the freshwater gold clam was present along a 50km stretch of the Waikato River.

With up to 20 per cent of visitors to the Rotorua lakes coming from the Waikato, Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Te Arawa Lakes Trust staff began surveillance.

The Ministry for Primary Industries said the clams were hermaphrodites, which meant they were both male and female, and could reproduce 400 fully formed clams a day (70,000 a year).

The gold clams, also known as Asian clams, can feed on plankton, which is what most native species survive on.

Te Arawa Lakes Trust biosecurity manager William Anaru said earlier this month that in the majority of the Te Arawa lakes, certain taonga species were doing better than others, but adding another factor to their environment may see the extinction of some.

More to come.