Police are at the scene of two separate crashes this evening. Photo / NZME

A motorcyclist has died after crashing into the water in an incident that has closed a Rotorua road.

Nearby, State Highway 5 has also been closed after a serious crash there has left at least one person with critical injuries.

Police were first called at about 7pm to a crash involving two motorcycles on Hamurana Rd, which runs along the edge of Lake Rotorua.

Two motorcycles were understood to have been riding on the road when one crashed into the water, a statement from police said.

The person killed in the crash received medical assistance upon the arrival of emergency services but this was unsuccessful.

The Serious Crash Unit is conducting a scene examination.

Police said motorists should avoid the area.

Meanwhile, a person has been critically injured after a crash on State Highway 5 near Tapapa.

Police were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash at 8.50pm.

The road is expected to be closed for some time. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes if possible.