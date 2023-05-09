Elmer Peiffer from Rotorua Whakaora who have had their trailer stolen from their Depot street warehouse over the weekend. 09 May 2023 The Daily Post Photo / Andrew Warner

“Absolutely gutwrenching.”

That is how Rotorua Whakaora co-founder Elmer Pfeiffer feels after the charity’s trailer was stolen the night before it was due to head to Hawke’s Bay to deliver much-needed clothing to families impacted by Cyclone

Without the trailer, he says the charity can only carry half the amount of goods throughout Rotorua and nearby regions.

Police say they received a report about a trailer understood to have been taken from an address in Mangakakahi overnight on April 29. There have been no arrests made.

Rotorua Whakaora co-founder Elmer Pfeiffer said he arrived at the site on April 30 to discover the chain security link had been broken with what appeared to be bolt cutters.

“The gate was shut, but looking down the driveway the trailer was gone.”

Pfeiffer said it was “absolutely gutwrenching” for the organisation because the trailer was sponsored by members of the public.

“It’s the only trailer we have.”

The news came as a double blow to Pfeiffer who said that same morning he found out his dad had passed away from a battle with cancer.

But Pfeiffer said no matter his prior commitments, he will always turn up to ensure there was enough food supply at Whakaora.

Pfieffer said without the $10,000 4.5m3 insulated trailer, Whakaora could now only carry half the amount of goods in its van that it usually delivered for those in need throughout Rotorua and surrounding areas.

Rotorua Whakaora trailer was allegedly stolen. Photo / Supplied

Only two pallets of food and clothing can be transported in the van now, he said, compared to the usual four and a half pallets with the trailer. The trailer was mostly used to collect food from Hawke’s Bay to bring back to Rotorua.

The trailer, filled with clothing, was intended for Cyclone-impacted families in Hawke’s Bay the night it was stolen, he said.

Pfieffer said the alleged robbery had taken away resources, food, and the ability for the charity to deliver goods, which was what had upset the community most.

It had “essentially taken all those resources away from Hastings as well”.

He said the trailer wasn’t insured because it would not be able to maintain any of the payments due to limited funding.

Pfieffer said Whakaora’s trailer was a “one of one” in New Zealand and he was hopeful this means it will be easy for the public to recognise its whereabouts.

The volunteer-run organisation has been open for nine years and Peiffer said he was there “364 days a year” dedicating his time to Whakaora.

Rotorua resident and Whakaora volunteer, Rhonda Mohamed, said her favourite part about working in the community was seeing people’s faces after receiving help.

“I had a young guy come in... and he said it was his birthday...

“I came back with a cake and said ‘hey, birthday boy, here you go. Happy birthday’.

“And he cried. He just burst out into tears and then he hugged me, and stuff. You know, just giving them that joy.”

Mohamed said it was disappointing the community had a few “ratbags” who “spoil it for everyone else”.

“We can’t continue to feed you if you take from us like that. You know, we give, we give out all the time.”

Anyone with information that could assist in finding the trailer was encouraged to contact police, referencing file number 230430/2910.