Rotorua Whakaora trailer was allegedly stolen. Photo / Supplied

A trailer owned by a Rotorua charity allegedly stolen in April has been found.

Police said in a statement today one person had been charged in relation to the alleged burglary in Mangakakahi on April 30.

The trailer, owned by food rescue and delivery charity Rotorua Whakaora, was found by police in good condition at a property in Poroporo, near Whakatāne, yesterday.

“A 38-year-old man has been charged with receiving property and is due to appear in Whakatane District Court on 6 June,” police said.

The trailer had been returned to the owner.

Inquiries were ongoing and further charges were likely, police said.



