She said opening the free store for older clients on Fridays helped reduce these complaints.

“The comfort of other people is first and foremost. So those we see struggling, we will pull them to the front and put them through. Having the 60-plus shop on a separate day gets rid of a majority of that problem.”

A volunteer who did not want to be named said some of the older peoplewere becoming afraid of standing in line because of “a little bit of bullying and pushing and shoving”, which had caused some of them to leave without getting food.

Peiffer, who runs the store with husband Elmer from home, said she believed people pushed and shoved because they were afraid of missing out on food.

“We’ve only ever had one incident here [at the residence] in the last year and that was non-violent. It was mainly just yelling and screaming.”

She said people coming to the free store on Fridays told her they felt safer.

Rotorua resident Wayne Judson, 78, said he had experienced pushing when visiting the Sunday free store.

“When they push in, you know, just some people haven’t got manners I suppose.”

He found it “100 times” better shopping at Rotorua Whakaora on Fridays.

One person who did not want to be named said she experienced and saw some verbal abuse at the free store on both days but Sunday particularly.

“On a Friday and a Sunday, you get occasionally verbal [abuse]. I have seen more than verbal, particularly on a Sunday. It’s hard to deal with but you just try and walk away.”

She said she found it more enjoyable shopping and chatting with those in her generation at the Friday free store.

Rama Epere, 75, said she found going to Rotorua Whakaora on Fridays easier and safer as there was no “snatch or grab” and “no pushing”.

She said it was “lovely” at Rotorua Whakaora because everyone gets something.

Rotorua Whakaora moved the free store to the Peiffers’ home after its former building at 57 Depot St was turned back into a church.

Gina Peiffer said it was difficult to distribute food from home.

“Not enough space and the weather. Trying to combat the weather and keep people dry and warm while we serve them.”

The charity was looking for a new location for the store.

Seven months ago, it opened the Kawerau Heartlands Free Store.

Peiffer said while they had been receiving “amazing support” for the Kawerau free store, some people were complaining.

“The problems are that people think we should keep all the food here in Rotorua seven days a week and allow them to access it seven days a week.

“We’re just there to help bridge that gap of when you might run low on food to get you through to the next few days, that’s what we’re about.”

Peiffer said the charity had generally seen a spike in older people needing assistance.

Rotorua Whakaora distributed food to Kawerau, Tokoroa, Murupara and other communities but primarily focused on Rotorua.

Salvation Army Rotorua runs a foodbank and corps officer Hana Seddon said there were “definitely more” people in the 60-plus age group needing food parcels.

“There’s another 25% more than the previous year. The trend is increasing. The cost of living and winter are factors,” Seddon said.

“The people who are coming in, are coming in more often than they usually might.

“We are really behind any initiative that will help our kuia and koroua to access good nutritional kai.”

