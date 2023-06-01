Final edition of the Rotorua Weekender.

The Rotorua Weekender community newspaper publishes its last print edition today.

Publisher NZME said the overall economic environment in Rotorua, including the events and tourism industry, had been challenging post-Covid.

The local community was well-served with a vast amount of news across different publications and channels including the Rotorua Daily Post and New Zealand Herald as well as NZME’s various radio stations and digital brands.

“With that in mind, the decision has been made to close the Rotorua Weekender.”

The Weekender’s bilingual news section Kāhu ki Rotorua will continue in Friday’s Rotorua Daily Post from June 9 and on the Rotorua Daily Post and New Zealand Herald Kāhu websites.

The first Rotorua Weekender was first printed in 1988 as part of the Rotorua Daily Post and became a standalone publication in 1993.

Read today’s Rotorua Weekender e-edition here.

