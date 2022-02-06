Police say the circumstances are still under investigation. Photo / File

Police are appealing for information following a "disorder event" in Rotorua early on Sunday morning.

Rotorua field crime manager Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow said officers were called to Tania Crescent in Western Heights at around 2:30am.

Pilbrow said on arrival police established there were multiple areas where activity had taken place and a number of injured people who had been assaulted.

He said three people were transported to hospital with serious injuries sustained from the incident. One remains in hospital.

"The offenders responsible fled the scene in several motor vehicles prior to police arrival."

Several vehicles and a fence were damaged during the course of this incident, Pilbrow said.

"We want to reassure the public that we take this behaviour extremely seriously."

The situation is under investigation and anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any footage which may assist, is asked to contact Police by calling 105 and quoting file number: 220206/0704