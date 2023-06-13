A man has critical injuries after allegedly being stabbed at Rotorua’s Aywon Motel last night.
A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the Trigg Ave motel around 9.45pm yesterday.
A Hato Hone St John spokesman said ambulance officers treated and transported one person in a critical condition to Rotorua Hospital.
Police said a 57-year-old man had been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and common assault.
He is scheduled to appear in Rotorua District Court today.
A room at the Aywon Motel on Trigg Ave was taped off by police this morning and police staff could be seen in the room.
A police photographer was also there.
A staff member at the motel declined to comment.