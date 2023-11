Police are at the scene of a four-vehicle crash. Photo / NZME

A crash caused delays on State Highway 5 at Ngongotahā this morning.

A police spokesman said the four-vehicle crash was reported near a cemetery on SH5/Ngongotahā Rd about 8.15am.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said two people were taken to Rotorua Hospital with moderate injuries.

Traffic was moving slowly near the scene but the crash had now been cleared.