An aerial view of Rotorua. Photo / Felix Desmarais/LDR

Sewage spilled into Lake Rotorua and possibly Waiteti Stream today after two sewerage mains were damaged in separate incidents.

According to a statement on the Rotorua Lakes Council’s website, a sewerage pressure main at Ōhinemutu was damaged this morning causing sewage to flow into the stormwater system and onwards into Lake Rotorua.

Meanwhile, at Arnold St a contractor “inadvertently drilled through a sewerage main”, the statement said.

“This has caused sewage to flow into the stormwater system and possibly into Waiteti Stream.”

The council statement said it was understood a stake being used to erect a marquee on the ground above the pressure main at Ōhinemutu inadvertently pierced the main causing the damage.

The council was alerted to the issue at 8.52am, had contractors and the Pollution Control Team on site by 9.25am and the damage was repaired by 1.30pm.

“We strongly advise people to contact [the] council when planning to erect tents and marquees that require stakes and pegs to be driven a significant depth into the ground. This is to it ensure the area is safe to do so and does not impact underground networks and cables.”

The council was alerted to the issue at Arnold St, Ngongotahā at 12.45pm and had contractors on site at 1.12pm. The overflow was stopped before 3.30pm and the main was repaired by 5pm, the statement said.

In both instances, signage will be in place advising people against contact with the affected part of the stream or with the water at the stormwater outlet into the lake in case of contamination and [the] council will be taking water samples to check for contamination.

In both instances, relevant authorities including the Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Toi Te Ora Public Health were notified as were relevant iwi representatives.