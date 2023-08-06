Two youths have been arrested following a ram raid in Rotorua.
Police received a report of a burglary at a business on Kokako St in Selwyn Heights around 10.20pm on Sunday.
A vehicle was used to enter the business, a spokesman said.
Police attended and deployed road spikes to bring a fleeing vehicle to a stop.
A short time later, police found an abandoned second vehicle that they believed to be associated with the burglary.
Two youths were arrested and inquiries were ongoing.