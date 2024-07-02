Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Rotorua railway: Ngongotahā to Tarukenga railway line reopens after 24 years

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read
Rotorua MP Todd McClay (left) with Rotorua Rail Cruising co-owners Helen Nicholls and Aidan Ashmore at the blessing of the new Ngongotahā to Tarukenga rail line.

The Ngongotahā to Tarukenga railway line has reopened after 24 years and was celebrated with a special event over Matariki.

The section of Rotorua’s original rail network is part of Rotorua Rail Cruising, whose operations include self-drive rail car trips.

The business opened in 2011, initially running from Mamaku to Tarukenga. Following new ownership in April 2024, the track has now extended through to Ngongotahā.

The Rotorua railway was closed as a normal passenger railway in October 2001.

Rotorua Rail Cruising’s new Ngongotahā rail station opened on Friday with a one-off night-time event where visitors experienced the 6.6km of new track and light displays and heard from local iwi about Matariki and the history of the whenua, a statement said.

Rotorua Rail Cruising rail guide and Ngongotahā local Chaylse McLeod said it was a great to get the community and local iwi together to celebrate the opening.

The team had forged a good relationship with local iwi Tura Ngāti Te Ngākau and Ngāti Whakaue ki Ngongotahā, he said.

“The cherry on top has been working closely with iwi, learning about stories from the Ngongotahā area, and creating a meaningful event that honoured our heritage, celebrated new beginnings, and brought the community together,” McLeod said.

Ngati Tura Ngati Te Ngakau Hapu Trust general manager, Te Poari Newton, said the hapū had been more than happy to play their part in supporting the developments.

“We’re fully supportive of activities that will boost the economy in Ngongotahā, not just for our people, but for the wider community.

“Whether it’s economic development, social housing, providing renewable energy, pest eradication, or bringing in manuhiri and telling our story – like this event did, it’s our duty to do what’s best for the rohe.

“Building lasting partnerships with businesses in our rohe, like Rotorua Rail Cruising, is a positive step towards achieving all of these things and more.”

Rail car trips run from Ngongotahā to Tarukenga 6.6km return, Mamaku to Tarukenga 22km return, Ngongotahā to Mamaku – or reverse – 14.3km one way or 28.6km return.






