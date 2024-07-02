Rotorua MP Todd McClay (left) with Rotorua Rail Cruising co-owners Helen Nicholls and Aidan Ashmore at the blessing of the new Ngongotahā to Tarukenga rail line.

The Ngongotahā to Tarukenga railway line has reopened after 24 years and was celebrated with a special event over Matariki.

The section of Rotorua’s original rail network is part of Rotorua Rail Cruising, whose operations include self-drive rail car trips.

The business opened in 2011, initially running from Mamaku to Tarukenga. Following new ownership in April 2024, the track has now extended through to Ngongotahā.

The Rotorua railway was closed as a normal passenger railway in October 2001.

Rotorua Rail Cruising’s new Ngongotahā rail station opened on Friday with a one-off night-time event where visitors experienced the 6.6km of new track and light displays and heard from local iwi about Matariki and the history of the whenua, a statement said.