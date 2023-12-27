Springs Bakery, on the corner of Old Quarry Rd and Fairy Springs Rd, was broken into last night. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua police are investigating a string of overnight burglaries after shopowners arrived to find smashed windows and stolen items on Thursday morning.

A police spokesperson told the Rotorua Daily Post that a number of burglaries at commercial addresses were being investigated.

“[At about] 4.45am, police responded to reports of an incident on Brookland Rd, where it is understood a group of people have broken the front window to gain entry,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the offenders had taken some items before leaving the area in two vehicles.

At the corner of Fairy Springs Rd and Old Quarry Rd, at least three shops had their windows smashed in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Springs Bakery owner Sokmuy Huot said CCTV footage from her shop showed the offenders smashing windows ten minutes before she arrived for work.

“They broke the window to get a couple of the drinks,” Huot said.

“No one was around.”

Huot said her shop had been broken into “four or five times” in the last four years.

“In the first year we were broken into twice.”

Huot said everytime she went on holiday, she worried about what would happen to her business.

A police spokesperson said police were also making inquiries into a break-in at an address on the corner of Fairy Springs Rd and Old Quarry Rds, where some items were also taken.

“Two vehicles, believed to be involved were located abandoned on Mangakakahi Rd a short time later and have since been towed for forensic enquiries,” the spokesperson said.

“An investigation is now under way to determine what has occurred, including whether the incidents are linked, and to identify those involved.”

Police have asked anyone with footage or information that may assist to contact Police via the105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report using file number 231228/8771 as reference.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Maryana Garcia is a regional reporter writing for the Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times. She covers local issues, health and crime.