Police closed Amohau St (SH30A) after a serious motorbike crash. Video / Andrew Warner

Police closed Amohau St (SH30A) after a serious motorbike crash. Video / Andrew Warner

One person died following a motorcycle crash on Amohau St (SH30A) in Rotorua on Thursday morning.

The road was closed while emergency services responded to the crash but has now reopened.

The crash between a motorbike and power pole was near Te Ngae Rd.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

Police closed Amohau St (SH30A) after a serious motorbike crash on Thursday. Photo / Andrew Warner

The crash happened between Pak'nSave and the Te Ngae Rd extension intersection, near the Marist St Michael's Rugby and Sports Club.

UPDATE 12:25PM - ROAD OPEN

This section of #SH30A is now OPEN again. Thank you for your patience. ^TP https://t.co/GMYlhJGuse — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) June 30, 2022

Police were called to a crash about 9.45am. St John was called at 9.40am and attended to one patient.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was alerted to the crash but have left the scene.

Police closed Amohau St (SH30A) after a serious motorbike crash on Thursday. Photo / Andrew Warner

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said State Highway 30A is now open again.

It was closed between Te Ngae Rd and Fenton St as police undertook a serious crash investigation.

More to come.