Rotorua MyLotto player wins $21K in live draw

One MyLotto player from Rotorua could be $21,839 richer after Saturday’s Lotto Second Division live draw.
The Rotorua winner is one of 11 other players to draw a prize.
One Lotto player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $36,020.
Meanwhile, a ticket winning one New Zealander $200,000 in Saturday’s Lotto Strike draw was bought from New World Rolleston.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
But the biggest prize remained out of reach, bringing the Powerball jackpot to $5m for Wednesday night’s draw.