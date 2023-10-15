It's a win-win for Rotorua MP Todd McClay, who celebrated the day after the election watching the All Blacks beat Ireland at Hennessy's Irish Pub. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua preliminary results:

VOTES COUNTED: 100 per cent

WINNING CANDIDATE: Todd McClay, 16,615

2ND CANDIDATE: Ben Sandford, 8650

3RD CANDIDATE: Merepeka Raukawa-Tait, 2149

MARGIN: 7965

PARTY VOTE LEAD: National Party 42.7 per cent

2ND PARTY: Labour Party 23.7 per cent

3RD PARTY: Act Party 9.9 per cent

Rotorua was once a premium tourism destination and it will be again under National, says winning Rotorua MP Todd McClay.

McClay celebrated both his and the All Blacks’ Rugby World Cup wins at Hennessy’s Irish Bay on Sunday morning, saying his nearly 8000-vote majority showed there was a mandate to make changes, particularly in emergency housing, as promised under National.

He said “starting from today [Sunday]”,Rotorua’s reputation would be restored as a safe place to visit where people are welcome.

“We were one of the premium tourist destinations - it doesn’t feel like that anymore. We are going to have to work really, really hard over the next couple of years to restore that, and it’s worth it.”

Rotorua MP Todd McClay on Fenton St last year. Photo / Andrew Warner

McClay said Rotorua felt “deserted” by Labour during the past three years.

“It was left to fend for itself. When you think of how much digging had to happen from you guys at the [Rotorua Daily] Post and me and my role in the Opposition and the wider community just to get information about how they were using the homeless motels, it was a battle.”

But he said those in motels “were as much a victim as everyone else in Rotorua” because a motel was not a home.

McClay said the homeless issue wasn’t the only reason for his win. He said in rural areas and in places such as Te Puke, his majority was just as strong.

“Which means this electorate has sent a clear message there is a mood for change, and they want a government to get on and fix things.”

McClay announced his Rotorua emergency housing policy during the campaign, which included aiming to rid Rotorua of emergency housing motels in two years - including those contracted by the Government - and make out-of-towners ineligible for emergency housing via stricter criteria. Full audits of how money was spent would also be done.

When asked todayhow quickly Rotorua residents would see change, McClay said: “We can’t just chuck people out on to the street,”

He said after two years, those left in motels would be moved into homes and everyone would be expected to find jobs or training, and children would be expected to be in schools and registered with doctors.

“The Government has a role to play, but when they become all of the solution, they become most of the problem, and I think that’s why we have seen not only the reputation but the feeling of Rotorua diminish so quickly over the last three years.”

Rotorua MP Todd McClay with supporters Robert and Gillianne Meek at the National Party gathering on election night. Photo / Andrew Warner

Being Rotorua’s MP would be his priority, but he had been in senior Opposition trade and agriculture roles. He said it was too soon to know if he would be given any ministerial positions.

“Those are the things [trade and agriculture] that fit fairly comfortably, but to serve in any capacity would be an honour.”

Meanwhile, despite McClay also having an Irish passport, thanks to a grandfather born in Ireland, he said the All Blacks’ win the day after the election victory was significant, and he predicted they could now go all the way.

“It will be an important thing for New Zealand. It is clear the country is doing it very hard at the moment for a lot of people - it is very expensive.

“Sometimes a change of Ggvernment and a good game of rugby gives you the momentum to get on and get things done that seemed harder before. This is a great country and Rotorua is an amazing place full of passionate people who love this town, and an All Black victory would be the icing on the cake.”

