Two firearms were seized along with MDMA and $30,000 in cash during the search warrants in Rotorua. Photo / NZ Police

Two men are due in Rotorua District Court this week on drugs and firearms charges.

This follows several search warrants issued at addresses in Rotorua on December 11 as part of Operation Denim, executed by Rotorua and Bay of Plenty Organised Crime Squads over several months, police said in a statement this morning.

Police seized two firearms along with the drug MDMA and $30,000 cash.

“We would like to remind members of the community, if you see any unlawful or suspicious activity, please call police at 111 if it’s happening now, or on 105 if it’s after the fact.

"You can also make a 105 report online at 105.police.govt.nz," police said.












