Rotorua man Jason Trembath charged with doing an indecent act in public

Rotorua man Jason Robert Trembath, 34, has appeared in court facing a charge of allegedly doing an indecent act in a public place.

Trembath, described in a court document as a manager, faces a charge of wilfully doing an indecent act in a place to which the public have access, namely The Warehouse Rotorua carpark. It is alleged the offence happened on Friday last week.

Trembath appeared in the Rotorua District Court on Tuesday afternoon and pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was remanded in custody to reappear on May 10 for a case review hearing.

An application for interim name suppression was declined by Judge Greg Hollister-Jones.