Police are investigating the alleged robbery at the store on Kawaha Point Rd last night. Photo / NZME

A staff member at a Rotorua liquor store has been assaulted in an alleged aggravated robbery.

Police are investigating the robbery at the store on Kawaha Point Rd last night.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the store about 7.05pm after four people entered the store armed with weapons and threatened staff members.

"The offenders attempted to steal alcohol, and assaulted a staff member who tried to intervene and prevent their offending.

"The offenders then left the store. One person was restrained by a member of the public, while the other three ran away down Kawaha Point Rd," the spokeswoman said.

The persob who remained at the scene was dealt with by police.



Anyone with information which could help police identify and find the other three offenders are asked to contact police via the 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 220731/1601 .