Police investigating the burglary at Rotorua Jewellers overnight.

A Rotorua jewellery store has been damaged in a burglary overnight.

Rotorua Jewellers posted on social media this morning saying its Tutanekai St store had been broken into and damaged.

"Our shop will be closed for the next couple of days. We have had a major break-in and smash up. Customers repairs, etc are safe. We are in shock at the moment," the post reads.

A police spokeswoman said they were investigating a burglary at a commercial premises in Tutanekai St about 12.40am.

The scene had been examined and inquiries were ongoing, she said.

The public has come out in support of the store, commenting on social media that the incident was "heartbreaking".

Another commented: "An awesome family and a very talented jeweller that have played a significant role in families' lives."