Emergency services at the scene of the crash on Lake Rd. Photo / Andrew Warner

Emergency services are at the scene of an incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Rotorua.

A police spokesman said police and ambulance were called to Lake Rd about 10.45am.

“Reports are one person has moderate injuries.”

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said one person was being assessed at the scene.

More to come.