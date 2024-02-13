Police believe items were taken from a Rotorua house at the centre of a suspicious fire investigation and have appealed to the public for information.

Fire crews were called to the fire on Sumner Street in Glenholme just before 5am on February 7.

The empty house was “well involved” in fire when crews from Rotorua and Ngongotahā arrived, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman previously said.

Investigators at the scene of a house fire on Sumner St in Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

Police said in a statement today the property’s owners were away when the fire started and that multiple items might have been taken from the house.

“The investigation remains ongoing and police are following lines of inquiry to locate the missing items and identify persons of interest,” the statement said.

Police previously said the fire was being treated as suspicious.

Anyone with information that could assist police investigating the case was asked to call 105 or make a report online and quote the file number 240207/9203.



