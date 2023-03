The house was fully involved in fire when crews arrived. Photo / NZME

One person has been injured in a house fire in Rotorua overnight.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said crews received multiple calls about a house on fire in Mangakakahi around 2.35am.

When crews arrived the house was “fully involved” in fire, she said.

Three appliances went to the scene and left about 5am.

Police were alerted to a fire on Perepe St about 3am and one person was treated for injuries, a spokeswoman said.

“It did not appear the fire was being treated as suspicious.”