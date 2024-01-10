ASB bank investigated after offering Kiwi scam victim a goodwill payment, why Generation Z are less likely to end up behind bars and petition demands harsher penalty after Kiwi allegedly kills beloved Aussie fish in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Two people have been injured, one arrested and neighours evacuated after a “horrific” house fire in Rotorua overnight.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand northern shift manager Josh Pennefather said three trucks were sent to a Malfroy Rd address about 11.20pm.

“Staff arrived to find a double-story residential house fully ablaze. The fire was around 10m by 10m.

“Everyone was out of the house when crews arrived and the fire was extinguished by midnight.”

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, told the Rotorua Daily Post he was in bed when his family member alerted him to the fire sometime between 11.30pm and midnight.

”When I came outside and saw the fire from our bathroom window, we thought it’s pretty horrific.

A house fire happened overnight on Malfroy Rd. Photo / Andrew Warner

”The whole house was on fire.”

He said the police and fire crews were already there and told them to evacuate.

”We literally took all of our belongings … and we came running out of the house and we were on the road.”

He said the road was closed and the area was cordoned off. They were outside for more than an hour before it was safe for them to return home.

He said there was no damage to their home and his family were “all fine”.

A St John spokesman said one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries and another was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Pennefather said a fire investigator attended the scene and crews had left by 2.30am after damping down hotspots.

A police spokeswoman said a 40-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the fire.

“The man sustained some injuries in the fire and was transported to hospital for treatment.

“There are no details regarding charges as yet.”















