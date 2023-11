Fire crews at a house fire on Otaramarae Rd. Video / Andrew Warner

Crews are battling a house fire near Okere Falls.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a house on Otaramarae Rd was “totally involved” in a fire.

Three trucks and two water tankers were called to the single-house fire at 9.25am.

The spokesman said the fire measured 10m by 15m and crews were working to extinguish it.

Smoke from the house fire. Photo / Andrew Warner

He said the fire was contained and all people were accounted for.

