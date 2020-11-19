Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Rotorua hotpool death: Man's body found submerged in thermal pool

Quick Read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
Large police presence at Sulphur Pt in Rotorua.
Rotorua Daily Post

The body of a man was found in a thermal mud pool yesterday, police have confirmed.

Police were advised just before 2.30pm yesterday that the body had been found submerged in a thermal mud pool near Hatupatu Drive, Rotorua.

A spokeswoman said the man has been identified and there are no suspicious circumstances.

A post mortem is expected to be carried out today and the death will be referred to the Coroner.

Yesterday, a Rotorua Daily Post photographer saw a large police presence including at least eight police staff near a pool on the flats just off Hatupatu Drive.

Several police vehicles were also at the scene as well as Fire and Emergency NZ.